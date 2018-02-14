Nursery devastated by fire given a huge helping hand

A temporary kitchen has helped an Elland nursery to get back to near-normal again just two weeks after a fire took one of its buildings out of action.

Elland Day Nursery, run by Janeen Turner-Barrow, had to shut for a week following the fire on January 5.

The fire started in the nursery hallway, in one of the Northgate business’ two buildings. The electrical fire, caused by a power surge, damaged much of the building with smoke and heat.

Thanks to a massive effort by staff, and donations from supportive parents, the nursery opened again one week after the fire.

“It was a real shock to lose so much in the fire,” said Janeen. “We pride ourselves on being flexible for our parents and they have been been incredibly kind in their support and generous in their donations of toys, clothes and other bits and pieces.”

In order to get fully back up and running, Janeen contacted PKL to install a new kitchen and dining room to give space to cook for the nursery children.

Janeen said: “The staff were really looking forward to having a proper lunch space to allow our children to get back to serving themselves and mixing around tables as they normally do.

The children have really been looking forward to walking out across the playground to have lunch - it’s a little adventure for them!

“We’re really grateful to PKL for turning this around so quickly - it will make the months until we are back in our normal building much easier to deal with. Thanks to everyone who has helped during the last few weeks, especially our parents, staff and, of course, PKL!”