One way system for pupils part of school's £750,000 refurbishment

A Calderdale school is undergoing a programme of major building work over the summer as part of a £750,000 programme and includes a one way system for pupils.

Rastrick High School and Sixth Form has started the significant building works that will see its existing reception area and main hall demolished and replaced with an open-plan layout.

The aim of the refurbishment is to accommodate more students and encourage collaborative learning.

The building work will also see the school create a one-way system for a more efficient flow of pupils and staff around the building.

The project is being delivered using central government funding as part of a drive to meet the increasing demand for secondary school places across Calderdale.

Head teacher of Rastrick High School, Steve Evans, said: “This scheme of work will not only enable Rastrick High School to accommodate around 45 extra children every academic year, but will also create a new and exciting learning environment that will further improve the current high levels of collaboration between pupils and teachers as noted by Ofsted.

“By creating a modern, open-plan environment to replace our current reception area and hall, we will create a multi-functional space where pupils and staff can learn, eat and socialise together.

“In addition, the introduction of a new one-way traffic flow around the school will enable us to ensure the calm learning culture within our classrooms is replicated as pupils move around the site.”

News of Rastrick High School’s latest project comes following the recent appointment of Mr Evans to the role of assistant director (learning services) with Calderdale Council, which he commenced in July.

He will remain in his position as head teacher at Rastrick High School, while working alongside Calderdale Council’s school improvement team, Ofsted and the Regional Schools Commissioner to lead the strategy for school improvement across Calderdale.

Deputy head teachers Mat Williams and Matt Crowther have assumed the role of associate head teachers at Rastrick High.