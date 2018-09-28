PICTURE SPECIAL: Official opening of Ravenscliffe@SpringHall in Halifax

Hundreds of supporters celebrated the opening of Ravenscliffe@SpringHall, the new sixth form centre for Ravenscliffe High School.

Lord Sebastian Coe and Halifax's paralympic star Hannah Cockroft unveiled a new £3.4m sixth for centre for Ravenslicffe High School.

Head teacher Martin Moorman said: "This didn't happen by accident - it happened because loads of good people bought into the vision and decided aim hgoing to put my own personal finance into this and make it happen. In a time of austerity to raise £1.8m is a pretty phenomenal achievement.

"The young people of Ravenscliffe, I believe, deserve this provision. They are the best young people I have ever worked with. Why would I want to go anywhere else because nowhere is as good in my opinion and I love working with them. I hope that they will feel we have made something that will help them to thrive into the future."

The new building overlooks the paralympic gold medallist and world champion's home track in Halifax on the historic Spring Hall estate.

The local and wider community have pulled together in a unique way to raise over £1.8m of funds to supplement the £1.6m allocated to the school for this development by Calderdale Council in 2011, using a funding allocation they received back in 2011 from central government.