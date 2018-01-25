Plenty to celebrate at Crossley Heath's prize giving

Crossley Heath students had plenty to celebrate at their annual prize giving event.
Head teacher Lynnette Cassidy congratulated students on their fantastic achievements and reflected on the life of the school during the year, acknowledging staff who had left and joined the school, including how pleased she was to have joined Crossley Heath herself.
The Guest speaker, Katharine Markwick, also presented the special prizes and GCSE and A Level certificates to the students.
Katharine is a former student with a successful career in writing and theatre-making and is currently a member of ‘Clowns Without Borders UK’ who help children and families in crisis situations through play and laughter.
She encouraged students to seize all opportunities presented to them and to not be frightened to make mistakes.
Award winners were:
The Norris Memorial Prize for Head Girl : Cara James
The CE Fox Prize for Head Boy: Charles Royle
The Cockroft Prize for Deputy Head Girl: Rosie Baldwin, Sophie Rushworth, Phoebe Singh
The Cockroft Prize for Deputy Head Boy: Edward Garside, Shuler Xu
The Heath Old Boys Association Athlete's Prize for Excellence in Sport (Girls): Rosie Baldwin
The Heath Old Boys Association Athlete's Prize for Excellence in Sport (Boys): James Millington
The David Alexander Prize for Sporting Endeavour (Girls): Katrina Burt
The David Alexander Prize for Sporting Endeavour (Boys): Cole Wilson
The Vernon Brearley Prize for Public Service: Angus Wood
The Jessie Bishop Prize for Public Speaking: Robin Casey
The Miller, Turner & Walton Trophy for Most Improved Student of the Year: Karen Dymond
The Lambert, Roper & Horsfield Enterprise Award: Alex Shelton
The Matthew Roche Prize for Art: Toby Robins
The Ian Mitchell Prize for Drama: Emmeline Armitage
The Alan Brearley Cup for GCSE Textiles: Robina Murray
The Websters Interiors Award for GCSE Art: Katie Nancarrow
The Tudor Tatchell Evans Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Kings House: Sophie Wisniewski
The Sheila Francis Jackson Memorial Trophy for Poetry: Charlie O'Connor
The Mrs Grahame Trophy for Outstanding String Musician: Poppy Wallis
The Philip Webb Prize for Outstanding Contribution to House Activities: Molly Nicholson
The Terry Higgins Prize for Sports Studies: Luke Sharman
The John Musther Prize for German: Alice Bennett
The JH Brearley Prize for Economics: Holly Eastwood
The CO Mackley Prize for History: Kate Walton
The Crossley Heath School Prize for Design Technology: Nathan Cornish
The Flora Crossley Prize for English Literature: Jessica Cousen
The Crossley Heath School Prize for Business Studies: Matthew Barrett
The Heath Old Boys Prize for Chemistry: Alexander Robertson
The Steve Eggleton Prize for Biology: Bethany Waring
The Louie Musther Prize for Mathematics: Edward Garside
The HC Morris Prize for Physics: Cara James
The Neville Woodhead Prize for Psychology: Phoebe Singh
The Jessie Crossley Prize for Religious Studies: Kimberley Taylor
The Neville Woodhead Prize for School Music: Sophie Rushworth
The Heath Old Boys Prize for Further Mathematics: Alexander Dickie
The Crossley Heath School Prize for Food Technology: Sam Potts
The John Robertshaw Prize for A Level Progress: Jamshaid Karim
The Lambert, Roper & Horsfield Prize for Information Technology: Alexander Dawson
The George Littlefair Prize for French: Rosie Baldwin
The Crossley Heath Association Prize for English: Laura Duncan
The Crossley Heath Association Prize for Geography: Holly Eastwood
The Crossley Heath Association Prize for A Level Spanish: Nada Bazaraa
The Crossley Heath Association Prize for Exceptional Attainment at A Level: Shuler Xu
The Milena Gagic Memorial Prize for Philosophy: Penny Lockett
The Kevin Allen Prize for Perseverance in Mathematics: Reece Geisler
The Old Crossleyans’ Association Prizes for OUTSTANDING Achievement at KS4: Morgan Cockroft, Anna Dickie, Lucy Doig, Keerthi Koppula, Hannah McQueen, Jack Meller, Robina Murray, Phoebe Nixon, Ellie Waring, Ameera Zaman
The Old Crossleyans’ Association Prizes for HIGHLY COMMENDED Achievement at KS4: Emmeline Armitage, Toluwanimi Asalu, Maisie Bennett, Alexander Dawson, Rojan Ghaderi, Anna Gregory, Paula Hofmann, Sophie Jackson, Rebecca Knowles, Hamaad Mahmood, Kishan Mistry, Katie Nancarrow, Louise Page, Beth Pearce, Sam Potts, Afra Rahim, Abbie Richardson, Hannah Shelton, Stella Wigglesworth-Littlewood, Niamh Wilkins