Police investigating report of historical sexual offence at Eureka Nursery

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are investigating a report of an alleged historical sexual offence involving a child at Eureka Nursery.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred at the nursery based in the 1855 Building, Halifax, in 2015.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers have taken a report of a non-recent sexual offence involving a child which is said to have occurred in 2015. Enquiries are ongoing into the matter by Calderdale safeguarding officers."

Ofsted issued a notice as it was revealed that an investigation has been launched at a Halifax nursery.

Rebecca Oberg, Line Manager for Eureka! Nursery and Ofsted Nominated Person: “We can confirm that West Yorkshire Police are looking into a possible safeguarding incident which may have taken place at the Nursery in 2015.

"The investigation relates to one child, and the child’s parents have been informed. This is an ongoing investigation and Eureka! Nursery is fully cooperating with this process”.

In June 2017, Eureka Nursery was rated Outstanding by Ofsted.

Eureka! Nursery is a private day nursery, based in and run by Eureka! The National Children’s Museums in Halifax.

The Government's education watchdog Ofsted issued a notice on their website in relation to the enquiries being made at the nursery.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Cllr Megan Swift, said:“We take any reports of safeguarding issues very seriously and work with the Police to thoroughly investigate any allegations.”