Principal swaps roles to mark Colleges Week

Principal and Chief Executive of Calderdale College, John Rees, has swapped roles with his students in celebration of Colleges Week, which aims to celebrate the work from colleges across the country.

The theme of Colleges Week, which runs from October 15-19, is Love Our Colleges and features events hosted at colleges across the country to showcase the brilliant work they do, including a national lobby of Parliament on October 17.

As part of the week organised by the Association of Colleges, John Rees has swapped roles with his students by getting hands on at a range of college classes, from carpentry to plumbing.

The Love Our Colleges campaign has been supported by the National Union of Students (NUS), Association of College and School Leaders, University and Colleges Union, Unison, GMB, TUC and National Education Union.

A college spokesman said: “Whether it’s through top-class technical education, basic skills or lifelong learning, colleges help people of all ages and backgrounds to make the most of their talents and ambitions.

“Rooted in local communities, they are crucial in driving social mobility and providing the skills to boost local and regional economies.

“However, there is currently a reduction in education funding once a student turns 16 – whether they are in a school sixth form or a college.”

Love Our Colleges is calling on Government to increase 16-19 funding by five per cent a year for five years.

It is also asking the Department for Education to provide exceptional funding, ring-fenced for teacher pay.

John Rees, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “We aim to provide our students with the very best learning experience and, without the necessary funds available, we cannot continue to deliver at such a high standard.

“We need to consider the future of our nation. I hope the lobbying that is taking place this week will make a real difference.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive at the Association of Colleges, added: “Every single day colleges like Calderdale College provide a world class education and transform the lives of millions of people.

“Colleges Week is an opportunity to celebrate the brilliant things that go on and a chance to showcase the brilliant staff that make it possible.

“It is simple, if we want a world-class education system then we need to properly invest in it.”