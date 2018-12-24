Pupils at Ravenscliffe High School enjoyed a special festive countdown

To get into the festive spirit pupils at Ravenscliffe High School, Halifax have been enjoying their very own 12 days of Christmas.

The events have ranged donating shoeboxes to the Rotary Club's annual appeal to a Christmas carol concert.

Ravenscliffe High School

To celebrate the 12 days of Ravenscliffe's 2018 Christmas, head teacher Martin Moorman wrote his own version of the Christmas classic:

"On the 1st day of Ravenscliffe's 2018 Christmas,

My true love sent to me:

A hall decorated for Chitty Chitty!'

"On 2nd day of Ravenscliffe’s 2018 Christmas

My true love sent to me......

A cake made by Judy and Lucy

"On the 3rd day of Ravenscliffe's 2018 Christmas

My true love sent to me........

A Carol Concert & friends from the Sally Army

"On the 4th day of Ravenscliffe’s Christmas

My true love sent to me.....

Over 90 Shoeboxes Halifax Rotary!

"On the 5th day of Ravenscliffe’s Christmas

My true love sent to me.....

£614 from bag packing Sainsbury's

“On 6th Day of Ravenscliffe’s Christmas

My true love sent to me

A fleet of new bikes from The Lord's Taverners

.....but please RHS students.....no wheelie.......s!”

"On 7th day of Ravenscliffe's Christmas

My true love sent to me.....

166 Shoeboxes for Rotary Club of Halifax charit.......y.

"On the 8th Day of Ravenscliffe’s 2018 Christmas,

My true love sent to me...........

A medley of photos from Chitty Chitt......y

"On the 9th day of Ravenscliffe’s Christmas,

My true love sent to me............

Choirs from our staff, students and Ryburn valle......y

"On 10th day of Ravenscliffe’s Christmas,

My true love sent to me ...........

A dream transport team serving Halifax, Hebden & Sowerby......

"On 11th day of Ravenscliffe’s Christmas,

My true love sent to me ..........

Over £1100 to Smartmove

In our Christmas Assembly ......

"On the 12th day of Ravenscliffe's Christmas,

My true love sent to me......,

A Christmas assembly with a termly award for Chlo.....e"