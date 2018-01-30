School life: A record year for Calderdale College

Calderdale College, the largest provider of further education, higher education and apprenticeships in Calderdale is celebrating a record year for 16- 18 achievement, reaching the top 5 per cent of general further education colleges in England.*

In fact, a number of Calderdale’s courses saw a 100 per cent achievement rate and most of the students have since moved on to employment or to higher education study. With the college being a provider of not only further education but also higher education courses and apprenticeships, it gives students an opportunity to continue their journey with the college while beginning their careers.

The college has also recently undergone a multi-million pound renovation to provide an exceptional learning environment, resources and facilities for its specialist courses, which include Health and Social Care; Creative and Digital; and Business and IT courses. The new state-of-the-art facilities allow the college to deliver a variety of courses and meet local skills and employment needs.

Tyler Ochiobi, Level 3 Business student comments on how the college has given him the relevant skills to move onto employment once he has finished his studies:

“I would recommend my course to anyone who is interested in the business sector. Business is everywhere and Calderdale College tutors provide you with realistic knowledge about the industry and various skills you need to excel in your career.

“I gained a number of skills including leadership, communication and problem solving which are essential for my chosen career and I was also able to take advantage of the modern facilities and the additional support available from tutors.”

To apply now for courses starting in September, contact the College’s Admissions Team on 01422 399 399 or e-mail admissions@calderdale.ac.uk; Visit the next Open Day on Saturday 17 March to experience the state-of-the-art facilities and to find out more.

*Unvalidated 2016/17 performance v latest 2015-2016 ESFA National Achievement Rate Tables, Education & Training, 16-18 GFE colleges, All Levels.