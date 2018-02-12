School life: Academy celebrates record breaking set of results

GCSE results at Trinity Academy Halifax have placed the school in the top five per cent nationally.

These record results measure the progress the students make in 8 subjects compared to their peers nationally, regardless of starting points.

So with a Progress 8 score of 0.67, it means that more students than ever are achieving their full potential. This was the first year that English and Maths were graded on the new 1-9 scale rather than A-G and the academy is very proud of the number of coveted grade 9s students achieved.

The academy was also very pleased that, once again, these results were across the board with every subject which counted towards the measure achieving above the national average.

Executive Principal, Mr James Franklin-Smith, commented on how proud he is “of all the students and staff for the hard work, dedication and support that goes into making these outcomes possible”.

The results mark the next step for many of the students who have already started studying for their A-levels as part of the academy’s sixth form.