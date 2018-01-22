School life: Saskia rewarded for great work in the community

Brighouse High School recently received the National Citizen Service Gold Award in recognition of the support time and commitment the school has given to young people and the contribution to the local and national community.

Brighouse High School recently received the National Citizen Service Gold Award in recognition of the support time and commitment the school has given to young people and the contribution to the local and national community. The award is endorsed by Prime Minister, Theresa May. This year record numbers of Brighouse High students have been involved in the National Citizenship Scheme which gives students opportunities to contribute positively to the local community and beyond.

Sixth form student , Saskia Uttley a NCS graduate in 2016 was awarded the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards- Young Community Champion

This award goes to a young person 21 years old or under, who has engaged, inspired and motivated their peers or other people in support of a social cause or initiative.

About Saskia: over the past 7 years Saskia has raised thousands for local charities, Saskia is an integral part of the committee that runs and organises RamFest raising charitable funds, because of her enthusiasm she was invited to be the vice-Chair of the committee, which she has grabbed with both hands.

Following her trip to Poland via the Erasmus programme she is busy planning events to raise money so the orphaned children she met, can visit them and she herself has offered her family home (with parent’s support) for one of the children to stay with them. She has worked tirelessly with the National Citizen Service first taking part in their summer programme of four weeks where she raised money for various charities and helped with the Calderdale valley clean up team. She then went on to volunteer as a graduate with NCS where she went on to be an assistant team leader with another four week programme. She also raised all the funds herself so she could go to Sri Lanka where she taught English in a school, releasing turtles into the sea and washing elephants she also helped to renovate a primary school whilst she was there for disabled children. Saskia has also volunteered at Ravenscliffe High School working with children with various disabilities she has given up numerous hours helping out different people who just need help and someone to talk to. She is also the captain for her school’s fundraising team.

For more information and to see Saskia’s interview please visit www.cffc.co.uk/community-spirit-awards

“Nobody can change the world in one step. But it’s the multiple little things you do.” – Saskia Uttley NCS grad 2016