School life: West End standard production in a West Yorkshire setting

The students at Trinity Academy Halifax have once again been treading the boards for this years’ musical production.

Beauty and The Beast is the latest sold out production and over 60 students from Years seven to 13 have been working hard to do justice to the Disney extravaganza.

They have even spent a weekend away together in Whitby with the drama, dance and music teachers to rehearse and develop the team spirit to make this ‘Tale as Old as Time’ a truly magical experience for all.

This is just the latest in a number of exciting opportunities this year which have seen students from all year groups experience cutting edge theatre, including workshops in school by professional groups and visits to see theatre based performances.

Students have also visited West Yorkshire Playhouse to meet and interview industry professionals around the different roles they play in the entertainment industry. The academy is also incredibly proud of the dancers who have been selected to take part in the CAT scheme with the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds.