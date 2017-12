Schools across Calderdale have been singing their hearts out in this year’s Halifax Courier Song for Christmas competition, sponsored by Calderdale College.

Here are the children at Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School performing.

Song for Christmas 2017: Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School

Videos from schools around the borough will be featured on our website throughout December.

In January, readers will be able to vote for their favourite performance via a coupon printed in the Courier.