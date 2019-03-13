Special behind the scenes look at Northgate House and Halifax sixth form project

As part of the wider transformation of Halifax, Calderdale Council is planning to renovate its vacant former office building, Northgate House, to provide more than 40,000 square foot of office space with new retail units on the ground floor as well as a brand new sixth form centre is being jointly developed by Calderdale Council, Trinity Multi-Academy Trust and Rastrick High School in the former Halifax Central Library.

The Leader of Calderdale Council Coun Tim Swift and the Cabinet Member for Children and Young Peoples Services, Coun Megan Swift, visited the site, along with prospective sixth form centre students. other Buy a Photo

Visitors were able to see the site following the work to strip out the old fixtures and fittings, just as work starts on the first stage of the transformation project. other Buy a Photo

Initial works will include the installation of new roofing and the replacement of windows, starting on the Gaol Lane side of the development. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Work is also taking place in the outdoor areas with new hoardings now in place and the old courtyard and paving areas being removed prior to laying out of a new landscaped courtyard and additional college accommodation. jpimedia Buy a Photo

