Special behind the scenes pictures of the Halifax sixth form centre and Northgate House project
Students and Calderdale councillors got a behind the scenes tour of the Halifax sixth form centre and Northgate House project.
As part of the wider transformation of Halifax, Calderdale Council is planning to renovate its vacant former office building, Northgate House, to provide more than 40,000 square foot of office space with new retail units on the ground floor as well as a brand new sixth form centre is being jointly developed by Calderdale Council, Trinity Multi-Academy Trust and Rastrick High School in the former Halifax Central Library.
The Leader of Calderdale Council Coun Tim Swift and the Cabinet Member for Children and Young Peoples Services, Coun Megan Swift, visited the site, along with prospective sixth form centre students.
Work is also taking place in the outdoor areas with new hoardings now in place and the old courtyard and paving areas being removed prior to laying out of a new landscaped courtyard and additional college accommodation.