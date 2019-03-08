Taster event at Calderdale College to give information about what courses are on offer

Calderdale College is hosting a taster event to allow people to discover the courses offered at the University Centre.

The event will take place on Monday (March 11) from 4pm to 6pm at the Percival Whitley Centre at Calderdale College, Halifax.

There will be information about fees and funding, progression opportunities and career planning.

The sessions will be delivered by the college's tutors who are industry-professionals and who will be there to answer any questions.

For more information visit www.calderdale.ac.uk