Two Disney Pixar stars pay Calderdale school pupils a visit

Pupils at New Road Primary School in Sowerby Bridge had a couple of very special visitors to their school as they raised money for Comic Relief.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody from the Disney Pixar film Toy Story joined the students for the day of fun.

Calderdale pupils get a visit from two Disney stars

Pupils dressed up as their favourite Disney character or in red to mark Red Nose Day.

Sharon Harwood, Head of the school, said: "There was a real ‘Buzz’ around school when Buzz Lightyear and Woody joined the children for our Disney / Red themed Comic Relief Day.

"The Disney characters visited each class and handed out the ‘Bake Off ‘ winners in each class."

New Road Primary School raised £234.40 fro Comic Relief.