University link up with Caldedale College to raise aspirations of students

Leeds Beckett University and Calderdale College have announced an official partnership to provide pathways for college students into university through apprenticeships and support start-up businesses in the Calderdale region.

Leeds Beckett’s new University Business Centre in Halifax will allow the partnership to draw on expert business start-up and development services and existing university partnerships with organisations such as Lupton Fawcett Solicitors and Yorkshire Bank.

Getting a Shift on for new firms

This will support both students at the college and start-ups across the Calderdale region, in establishing and growing their business enterprises.

Ian Maude, business development manager at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We are delighted to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Calderdale College and we hope that this will become a long-term partnership.

University link up to boost economic growth with new business centre

“In addition to the support offered through our new University Business Centre in Halifax, we will collaborate with Calderdale College in establishing clear progression routes for students via apprenticeships. Together, we will be able to provide employers with apprenticeships from post-GCSE level right the way through to undergraduate and masters’ degree level.”

John Rees, principal of Calderdale College, said: “The establishment of the Leeds Beckett University Business Centre and the launch of the college’s University Centre – which we established after being granted official University Centre status by the Department for Education - provides a great opportunity for a renewed focus on university level study in Calderdale.

“Both organisations are clearly focused on playing to our strengths and that’s reflected in our new partnership which will support an integrated offer across both organisations for Calderdale students and employers.”

The new business centre at Piece Mill was officially launched this week and welcomed a number of guest speakers to the converted mill.

Speakers were Simon Baldwin, head of enterprise and operations at Leeds Beckett University; Tim Swift, leader of the Calderdale Council; Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor of Leeds

Beckett University; Jake Berry MP, Minister for the Northern Powerhouse; Roger Marsh, Chairman of Leeds City Region; and Zainah Khan, managing director of Chakra Corporate Mental Strength Ltd.

The centre will give businesses in Halifax the chance to benefit from Leeds Beckett University business advice and mentoring, professional training and development as well as access to knowledge transfer and research expertise.

For more information on the new business centre at the Piece Mill, visit www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk.