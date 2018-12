Festive cheer was brought to residents of a Brighouse care home with a special Christmas concert from youngsters .

Children from Wellholme Park Children’s Nursery on Bradford Road, Brighouse, came together for a special performance for residents from Bridge House Care Home.

Children from the Brighouse Children's Centre sang Christmas Carols for vistors from Bridge House Care Home.

The guests from the care home on Bracken Road were treated to Christmas carols at the centre as they joined in with children with the festive classics.