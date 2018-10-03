What progress has been made on the £12m Northgate House project

Major renovation work continues to progress at the former council officers in Halifax to transform it into a new Halifax sixth form centre and retail complex.

Renovation plans to redevelop the former Council offices at Northgate House and the old Central Library was granted full planning permission in September.

Work to strip out the former library building is also now complete. The building is now completely empty, creating a blank canvas to start the work of making a new sixth form centre for Calderdale.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: "The Northgate site in Halifax town centre is being transformed. We’re delighted that work to create the new sixth form centre will be starting soon.

"Plans for the rest of the site are also moving forward with the retail and commercial aspects due to be discussed at the meeting of Cabinet later this year.”

The Council is working with Trinity Multi-Academy Trust and Rastrick High School on the expanded sixth form offer, which will initially include 600 places for post-16 students from across Calderdale and beyond.

The sixth form, which is due to open for students in September 2019.