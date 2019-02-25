Eight of the best pictures from this year's Calder Valley Organic Gardeners Potato Day

The event, which was held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, attracted a whole host of visitors to see and buy the different types of potato as well as other produce. Here are a few of the best pictures from the event.

1. Say cheese! Sandra Evans from Pextenement cheese, with Roger and Christing Mannings jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Plenty to choose from Visitors picked which potatoes took their fancy at Mytholmroyd Community Centre jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Star of the show More than 30 varieties of potato were on offer at the event organised by Calder Valley Organic Gardeners jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Lots of variety As well as potatoes on offer there were also other food products, plants and a raffle. jpimedia Buy a Photo

