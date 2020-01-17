Elderly man suffers burns in Halifax house blaze

An elderly man was taken to hospital after suffering burns during a Halifax house fire

Firefighters were called to Central Park just after 5am this morning (January 17).

The elderly man was taken to hospital after a fire in Halifax

On arrival fire crews from Halifax, Illingworth, and Rastrick started tackling the blaze in the detached property.

READ MORE: Halifax fire station has appliance axed but firefighters could take on new specialism

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire in the living room was 100 per cent involved in fire.

"Crews used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and a high powered fan to clear smoke from the property.

"An elderly male suffered burns to his head and smoke inhalation. He was given oxygen therapy by fire crews and then transported to hospital by ambulance.

READ MORE: New Halifax Fire Station recruit Molly is named top trainee

"Smoke detectors were fitted and did actuate."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here