Elderly man taken to hospital after house fire in Calderdale

AN ELDERLY man had to be taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in a house fire in Calderdale.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a home in Wentworth Drive, Illingworth, shortly before 11pm yesterday (August 3).

Firefighters gave the man first aid before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Illingworth and Halifax, some wearing breathing apparatus, tackled the blaze using a hose reel before ventilating the property.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there had been no smoke detectors inside the home.