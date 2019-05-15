Elland based A-SAFE to hold a recruitment day as it creates 30 jobs

A-SAFE is holding a Recruitment Open Day on Monday, June 10 in search of new talent to join its fast-growing Operations department.

A-SAFE is the inventor and manufacturer of the world’s first fixed polymer safety barrier system, transforming barrier protection in the workplace.

With over 30 years of industry experience, the company has invested heavily in their custom-built facility.

Read: Telling the story of Anne Lister was a 20-year passion project for writer Sally Wainwright

It strives to source the most advanced machinery and cutting-edge technologies, to better respond to customer needs.

With offices in 15 countries across five continents, A-SAFE is trusted by world leading blue-chip companies such as BMW and Unilever.

Nikki Speak, Head of Group Operations said: “We are an innovative company growing at a fast rate. We now have around 160 people in our Operations department, and we are looking to expand further. We are searching for candidates ideally with related experience, who want to work hard and contribute to A-SAFE’s development and success”.

“We offer support to our employees, including giving relevant training and development and have a good track record of promoting from within” added Nikki.

There will be a morning session from 9am until 12pm, and an afternoon session from 1pm until 4pm at the A-SAFE HQ in Elland.

Candidates will be given an introduction to A-SAFE, a factory tour, and details of the jobs currently available. Suitable applicants will then be invited to apply for a role.

Job roles include production team member, warehouse team member, operations administrator and quality manager.

Read: Lightcliffe school invites pupils past and present to mark 150 years with special service

Anyone interested can register by emailing recruitment@asafe.com. Please give a daytime contact number and state whether you would prefer a morning or afternoon session.

A-SAFE will reply to confirm your attendance. As places are limited people are urged to register by Friday, May 31.