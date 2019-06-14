Elland-based Vapour Cloud forms landmark partnership with IT specialist Millgate

IT specialist Millgate has appointed Elland-based Vapour Cloud as its strategic partner for voice, video and network connectivity.

Over the past 23 years, the £60m turnover business – headquartered in Sheffield – has grown steadily by selling hardware, telephony and associated technology support.

Committed to ‘helping clients buy better’ the value-added-reseller has been on a transformational journey over the last 18 months to bolster its offering to its 4,500 customers.

Now – with Vapour on board – any client seeking an integrated technology solution complete with IT and telephony devices, voice and video communications, network connectivity, secure cloud storage, all associated licenses and support, can come to Millgate rather than sourcing multiple suppliers with differing service levels and billing protocol.

Millgate’s group head of sales Steve Dono said: “It’s no secret that IT and telephony has come together. Clients now want a secure, unified comms solution, with consistently high service levels across the board.

“Tech now needs to support flexible working, be scalable to reflect the fluidity of business, and have an integrated disaster recovery strategy as standard. It needs to be quick, cost effective, compliant and feature-rich.

“We’ve therefore been on a massive journey to enhance our proposition over the past five years, and in the last 24 months this transformation has really started to take shape.”

Tim Mercer, Vapour Cloud’s CEO, added: “We’ve been very vocal about Vapour’s partner strategy.

“Millgate is one of the top 100 VARs in the UK, so this is exactly the type of collaboration we’ve been actively seeking – we don’t supply hardware and IT support, so we complement each other well.

“It’s the perfect time to be on board with their revolution.”