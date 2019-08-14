Elland consultant hailed for helping area’s slimmers

Weight-loss consultant Michelle Bancroft is celebrating after being recognised for the exceptional work she does to support people in Elland achieve their dream weight.

She was one of around 150 high-achieving team developers from across the UK and Ireland invited to Slimming World’s ‘Team Developer Thank You Day’, at the organisation’s head office in Derbyshire.

Michelle, a consultant for the Elland Slimming World groups, was invited to the event after being recognised by the company as a leading team developer.

This means that as well as running her own weight-loss group she is doing an outstanding job of supporting other consultants in Brighouse and Elland to ensure excellent service to slimmers right across the area.

As part of the day, Michelle, who became a consultant after she graduated from the Slimming World Academy in 2014 was invited to discuss best practice and share her tips on delivering a first-class weight-management service. They were also treated to a healthy banquet at the company restaurant.

Michelle said: “It was a real honour to be invited to the special day at Slimming World HQ. The day itself was so inspirational from start to finish. To have had the opportunity to meet and share ideas with other top-performing consultants and managers was an experience I’ll never forget. I left Derbyshire brimming with ideas and raring to get home, and there’s no doubt the insight will enable me to improve the support I give to other consultants in the area, so that anyone who attends Slimming World in Calderdale get the very best possible service to achieve their weight-loss dreams.

“It’s great to be able to tell people in Calderdale that they have some of the best Slimming World groups in the UK and Ireland on their doorstep.”