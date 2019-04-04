Elland estate agent Ami raises £3,000 for charity close to her heart

The owner of an estate agents in Elland has donated £3,000 for Stroke research after donating £5 for every house she has sold.

Ami Baxter, whose mum Sue died in 2014 following a stroke, said: “Baxter Estate Agents is built on giving back to a cause which is close to the heart of the business.

“To be able to raise money by doing a job that I love is fantastic and I am so grateful to my customers who help make this possible.

“Donating money to Stroke research is very important to me because it affects so many people is lots of different ways and the answers don’t seem to be available so more research is desperately needed.

“It is now five years since losing my mum after she suffered a stroke, and I feel for the victims and families going through what me and my mum did.

“Hopefully the money I raise can help and I will continue to donate as much as possible.”