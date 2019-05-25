Elland firm A-Safe secures HSBC funding to expand rapidly overseas

An Elland safety barrier manufacturer is set to expand rapidly overseas following an eight-figure funding package from HSBC.

A-Safe, supplies protective barriers to car parks, airports, factories and warehouses across Europe, USA, Asia and the Middle East.

The business has upgraded its 75,000 sq ft factory by purchasing new German and Austrian-made machinery, with the backing of HSBC.

The move will enable the firm to scale-up production by up to 40 per cent, as well as significantly reducing waste.

Adrian Banks, finance director of A-Safe, said: “Since inventing the world’s first fixed polymer safety barrier in 2001, our products and technology have evolved considerably.

“We never stand still, and we’re now ramping up production of our next generation safety barriers and introducing them to markets around the globe.”

A-Safe plans to extend its Elland manufacturing facility in 2020, providing space for additional production lines and storage.

The business is also taking steps to boost its presence in Italy by commissioning a new distribution centre in Milan. The new site is scheduled to be completed in 2020 and will allow A-Safe to react quickly to large orders from customers across Europe.

A-Safe anticipates that the investment will create 50 new jobs at its Elland manufacturing facility in the next 12 months.