Elland firm links up with European energy giant

Two energy industry powerhouses – Smith Brothers Contracting Ltd and Vattenfall Networks – have signed an Independent Contract Provider (ICP) alliance and framework service maintenance agreement for the provision of services relating to forthcoming utilities projects.

Pooling their resources, the firms will present a competitive offering for new connections, with high-voltage power expert Smith Brothers offering a mixture of private and contestable works – including business development and design.

Vattenfall has been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. In the UK, Vattenfall has invested £3.5bn into the energy sector since 2008.

Thanks to Smith Brothers’ commitment to sustainable energy growth, the Elland-headquartered company was chosen for the working partnership by the European energy giant, from a list of 200 ICPs.

Making the most of their shared expertise, the organisations will utilise shared pipelines and procurement power, to ensure a collaboration which fosters innovation and speed to market.

Dave Ogden, director at Smith Brothers Contracting, said: “As a brand, we are keen to build on our reputation as one of the UK’s leading ICP providers – working with such a respected name as Vattenfall will undoubtedly see Smith Brothers become synonymous with this sector.

"The past two years have seen a significant realignment of our business goals – as such, we have expanded the Smith Brothers’ offering to include ICP, operations and maintenance services. Partnering with leading European energy company, Vattenfall Networks, will prove crucial in writing the next chapter.”

Suzanna Lashford, Business Development Manager at Vattenfall Networks, said: “While there was a significant number of ICPs we could have partnered with on this framework, Smith Brothers’ ICP credentials – and their proven track record – could not be overlooked.

“Vattenfall is committed to helping businesses power their lives in ever climate-smarter ways and be free from fossil fuels within one generation. We have a number of projects coming up already, and look forward to expanding our relationship, and working together as partners on future schemes.”

