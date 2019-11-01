Elland Library to close for 10 months during £1.75 million transformation

Elland Library is set to close for 10 months whilst it undergoes a major transformation - but users can still access the service at a temporary location.

As part of Calderdale Council’s continued investment in its library service, a £1.75 million programme of refurbishment is taking place at Elland Library, transforming the building into a community hub providing a range of services.

Work will include a full internal refurbishment of the building, including the upper floor which hasn’t been in use for many years. This floor will be used as office space, keeping Council staff in the town, and will also include meeting room space.

The library, including the children’s section and IT suite, will remain on the lower floor. The whole area will be redecorated and redesigned with new windows to make it much brighter. Important work will also take place to replace the ageing roof tiles, ensuring they’re fit for purpose.

The Greater Elland Historical Society’s history room will also be refurbished with the archives and photos carefully retained and replaced once work is complete.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “We know how much our residents value libraries, so despite budget challenges we’re continuing to invest in these important community hubs.

“As part of this commitment, we’re pleased to be investing £1.75million into Elland Library. This huge investment will transform the building and create a real community hub for the town.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to invest in the future of Elland Library, ensuring that the old building is fit for the 21st century with modern facilities and décor.

“As well as improving the existing ground floor library, we’re also increasing the services available and providing important office and community space on the first floor. We believe this investment will have wider benefits of providing a boost for the local economy, as more people spend time within the town for work or leisure.”

The work is due to take around 10 months and it will be necessary to fully close the library throughout the work’s period.

While work is taking place, the library service will be relocated to the former Customer First office on Southgate.

There will be a short, two week transition period where the service will be unavailable while stock is moved from the existing library to the temporary location.

The current library will close from 4pm on of Saturday, November 16 and the service will reopen at Southgate on Monday, December 2.

During this period, members can use other libraries across the borough, including nearby Greetland, Stainland, Rastrick and Brighouse.

Online services are also available, where customers can renew and reserve books and download free e-books and audiobooks.

