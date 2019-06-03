Elland print firm launches £20k charity fund to mark 30 years in business

A print management firm in Elland is encouraging charities in Calderdale to apply for a share of a £20,000 charity fund it has set up to celebrate 30 years in business.

ABS UK Limited will award a total of £21,400 over a period of twelve months to twelve charities that are based or deliver services in Calderdale.

David Lees, marketing and CSR director at ABS UK Limited, said: “To mark our 30th anniversary in business, we have partnered with Community Foundation for Calderdale to launch the ABS 19/20 Fund to support twelve different charities that deliver vital services across Calderdale.

“Every month between May this year and April 2020, we will award £950 to a specific charity. Then, in May 2020, one of the twelve charities will be chosen to receive an additional £10,000 in funding.

“As a business, charity work and fundraising are high on our agenda. We launched the ABS Foundation and have recently completed our Home Run project to help homeless people in Calderdale realise the benefits of running as a means of boosting their mental health and wellbeing.

“Launching the ABS 19/20 Fund is a fantastic way to extend the reach of what we do to help even more charities across Calderdale.”

Mr Lees explained that charities can apply via the company’s website and a panel constituting ABS and Community Foundation for Calderdale employees will judge applications to choose the successful charity on a monthly basis.

Charities interested in applying for the funding should go to www.absabetterway.co.uk.

