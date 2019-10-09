Elland road closed off as cyclist suffers serious head injuries in crash with car

A cyclist has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary after suffering serious head injuries after a crash with a car in Elland.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at 5.59am this morning to Elland Lane.

Cyclist has been injured in crash in Elland

Paramedics attended the incident where they found a man on a push bike had been in a collision with car.

The crash has blocked the road and officers remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision are asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101.

