Emaciated and wounded pony found abandoned on busy road in Queensbury

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an emaciated and wounded pony was found on a busy road in Queensbury.

The chestnut pony, now named Peanut, was found in a poor state wandering along the Halifax Road/Queensbury Road on the A647 in Queensbury, leading towards Halifax on Thursday evening (August 23) at about 9pm, and could barely walk when she was found.

A member of the public spotted the pony and stopped their car to help.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Taylor, who is now investigating said: “Thankfully, a member of the public stopped to help Peanut and brought her to safety. They tried to find an owner before calling the RSPCA and a vet, who was able to give her veterinary treatment that night.

“I would like to personally thank the members of public who rescued Peanut and cared for her in her time of need. If they hadn’t have acted so quickly this little one may not have made it through the night.

“Sadly, Peanut is in a very poor condition. When she was found, she was so weak she could barely walk. Her ribs, hip bones and shoulder bones are very prominent as she is extremely underweight. She also has open wounds and an infection to her head and face. There are multiple small wounds and injuries to her legs as well as old scars on her face.

“At this stage, it is unclear what the cause of the injuries are but what is clear is that poor Peanut has been through an incredibly tough time already. She is now in RSPCA care and receiving vital treatment but sadly she is not out of the woods yet.”

It is believed the pony was abandoned and the RSPCA is now appealing for anyone who may have information on this, or anyone who recognises the pony, to contact the RSPCA on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and quote reference number 00002763.