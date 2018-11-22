Embrace announce spectacular homecoming gig at the Piece Hall

Indie-rockers Embrace will be returning to their hometown and the spectacular surroundings of The Piece Hall for a special homecoming show to celebrate debut album ‘The Good Will Out’ this summer.

READ MORE: Embrace Interview: - We’ve got the best fans in the world’

Joining Embrace will be Reverend and the Makers, recently resurgent Brit-poppers Sleeper and local boys-donegood Hope & Social.

Speaking about the show the band’s lead singer Danny McNamara: “We were born in Halifax and every time we’ve played there it’s been a really special gig.

"Now we have the honour of playing The Good Will Out 21st Anniversary gig at the legendary Piece Hall, a massive part of Halifax’s history, with a great line up of support bands we love.

"To say we’re all really looking forward to it would be a huge understatement.”

The show on Friday June 28, 2019, will see Embrace return to their home town playing the album in full in the spectacular outdoor environment of The Piece Hall in Halifax.

READ MORE: The lasting wow of Now That’s What I Call Music

Released in 1998, platinum-selling ‘The Good Will Out’ projected the Halifax-born band to stardom landing at number one as one of the fastest-selling debut albums in UK chart history and making the band a contemporaries to Britpoppers like Oasis and Blur during a golden age for British music.

The recently renovated Grade I listed Piece Hall will hear classic songs like ‘Come Back to What you know’, ‘All you good good people’ and a selection of the band’s greatest hits including ‘Gravity’; co-written with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Embrace have remained well connected to the region with keyboardist Mickey Dale a renowned producer and drummer Mike Heaton a on the team behind in the annual new music competition for young people ‘Centre Stage’.

Tickets for Embrace plus special guests will go on sale on Friday November 30 at 9am from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk.

The Piece Hall will be running an exclusive pre-sale from their website on Thursday November 29.