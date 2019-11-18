Emergency crews in Calderdale recover body of man from River Calder

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Calder today.

Emergency crews were called to Sowerby Bridge at 10.23am today close to an industrial site that runs alongside the river.

The scene in Mearclough Road, Sowerby Bridge

Officers in Calderdale closed Mearclough Road after West Yorkshire Police received a concern for safety of a person.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Police said: "Police can confirm the body of a male was recovered at the scene and that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the incident."

No further details have been released about the identity of the man.

Disruption was caused on the roads as two fire engines remained on scene along with several police cars and a police van