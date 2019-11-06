Emergency flood barriers installed in Calderdale as Met Office issues weather warning

Flood barriers are being installed in parts of Calderdale after the Met Office issued a weather warning for the region.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been updated by the Met Office for the Yorkshire and Humber region and will be enforced between Thursday 6am and Friday 6am.

Calderdale Council announced that it is preparing for the prolonged period of downpours.

A spokesperson said: "Temporary flood barriers are being deployed in Mytholmroyd as a precaution ahead of tomorrow's forecast rain.

"As a result, traffic management in the village will need to be extended so please be prepared for possible delays and plan your journey accordingly"

Weather forecast

The Met Office predicts that the rain will gradually ease overnight and clear away during the early hours of Friday. 20-40 mm of rain is expected over quite a wide area, with 60-80 mm falling in a few locations over high ground, through the period. The rain will be accompanied by strengthening northeasterly winds, which may lead to significant leaf fall and impede drainage in places.

What to expect

Prolonged rain through Thursday and overnight into Friday may bring disruption from flooding. This is what we could see in Calderdale.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life