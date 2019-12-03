Emergency incident in Calderdale causes delays for train passengers

Commuters in Calderdale are still facing major delays this morning (Tuesday) due to emergency services dealing with an incident blocking the line.

Northern reported the line being blocked near to Hebden Bridge Station at around 7am, with many passengers tweeting to say their train had been cancelled.

Passengers face delays and cancellations in Calderdale

Several services have been cancelled, including Northern services between Rochdale and Todmorden.

The rail company said services running between Rochdale and Todmorden "may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes", with disruption expected until 10am.

Meanwhile, the company added that there was further disruption due to engineering works not finished on the line between Halifax and Brighouse, leaving lines there blocked, too.

Delays and cancellations are due to last for the rest of the day.

Disruption is affecting services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds.

Tickets are being accepted on TransPennine services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds, and Metrolink services between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale.