Emergency incident in Halifax town centre as pedestrian is hit by car

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Halifax town centre after reports of a man being hit by a car.

West Yorkshire Police received a call at 11.33am this morning (Monday) to the incident on Rawson Street.

Paramedics and firefighters are also in attendance to the accident close to Harveys department store.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the incident involves a male pedestrian and a vehicle

Early reports indicate that the casualty has suffered serious injuries but they are breathing and conscious.

