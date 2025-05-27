All train lines closed as emergency services deal with incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse

The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse, meaning all lines are closed.

Train passengers are facing delays due to an incident between Huddersfield and Mirfield / Brighouse.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 12.30pm.

Affected routes are:

Northern between Huddersfield and Bradford Interchange / Leeds

TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle, and between Manchester Piccadilly and York, and also between Manchester Victoria and Redcar Central

Northern has issued this advice: “Passengers can travel on alternative Northern services at no extra cost between Halifax and Bradford Interchange.

“Road transport has been requested, Northern are awaiting an update and more information will follow once this has been confirmed.

“Journey times will be extended whilst travelling by road transport.

“Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.”

Transpennine Express has issued this advice: “To help you complete your journey you can travel at no extra cost on the following operators :

“Northern between Manchester Victoria and Leeds / York

“Northern between Sheffield and Leeds.

“TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield

“CrossCountry between Sheffield and Leeds / York

“Rail replacement transport has been requested to run as follows:

“Between Huddersfield and Leeds calling at Deighton, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Normanton and Castleford

“Between Huddersfield and Leeds direct

“Between Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Victoria.”