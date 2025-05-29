Baitings Dam: Cordon still in place as search continues after reports girl fell into water
Emergency services responded to an incident at Baitings Dam, near Ripponden yesterday (Wednesday) at 1.17pm.
Searches took place throughout the afternoon into the evening when underwater searches were conducted.
Officers remain at the scene this morning.
Yesterday West Yorkshire Police issued a statement: “Shortly after 1.17pm this afternoon, police were called to a report a girl had fallen into water at Baitings Dam near Ripponden.
“Emergency services are currently on the scene, with searches ongoing to locate the girl.
“Anyone who has any information which could assist ongoing searches is asked to contact Calderdale District Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 referencing police log 797 of today.”