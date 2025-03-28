Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews are still tackling a huge moorland fire which broke out last night.

The fire near Blackstone Edge Reservoir started at around 9.45pm yesterday and could be seen for miles around.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Rochdale and Bolton North Fire Stations were deployed last night and worked alongside teams from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to extinguish large parts of the blaze.

“Crews remain in attendance to completely extinguish the fire and to ensure the area is safe,” the spokesperson said this morning.