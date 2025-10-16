Blaze which blocked major Halifax route 'suspected arson attack'

A fire which forced the closure of a major Halifax route yesterday was a suspected arson attack.

The Courier reported yesterday how Keighley Road in Ovenden was shut for some time yesterday afternoon while firefighters battled a blaze.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has now confirmed they were called at 4.07pm to reports of a house fire on Ovenden Road Terrace.

They sent three crews and discovered the building on fire was derelict.

Fire engines at the blaze in Ovenden yesterday. Photo by Ronan Deans

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said they have recorded the cause as “suspected deliberate ignition”.

Team Pennine said yesterday that some of its bus services were having to divert because Keighley Road was shut.

Photo courtesy of Ronan Deans.