Crews called to tackle fire at historic Grade II listed building in Halifax

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Fire crews attended a fire at a derelict building on Ovenden Road yesterdayplaceholder image
Fire crews attended a fire at a derelict building on Ovenden Road yesterday
Crews were called to a fire at a historic Grade II listed building in Ovenden yesterday.

Two crews attended the incident at Ovenden Hall, which is currently derelict, on Ovenden Road at 5.13pm.

The crews used hose reels and a large jet to extinguish the fire on the first floor.

Ovenden Hall was completed in 1662 but has fallen into disrepair.

According to Historic England, the roof of the hall is in poor condition and decaying, while the building has been subject to heritage crime.

