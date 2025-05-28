Emergency services respond to report of girl falling into water at Baitings Dam in Ripponden

West Yorkshire Police said it received a report on Wednesday afternoon (May 28) that a girl had fallen into the water at Baitings Dam, near Ripponden.

Police have responded to an incident following a report of a girl falling into the water at Baitings Dam today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have responded to an incident at Baitings Dam, near Ripponden, following a report that a girl had fallen into the water.

Th report was made soon after 1.17pm today (May 28), and searches are ongoing to locate the girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has any information which could assist ongoing searches is asked to contact Calderdale District Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 referencing police log 797 of today.