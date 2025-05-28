Emergency services respond to report of girl falling into water at Baitings Dam in Ripponden
Police have responded to an incident following a report of a girl falling into the water at Baitings Dam today (Wednesday).
Emergency services have responded to an incident at Baitings Dam, near Ripponden, following a report that a girl had fallen into the water.
Th report was made soon after 1.17pm today (May 28), and searches are ongoing to locate the girl.
Anyone who has any information which could assist ongoing searches is asked to contact Calderdale District Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 referencing police log 797 of today.