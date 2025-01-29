Fire in Mixenden: Paramedics and firefighters scrambled to Halifax tower block blaze
Emergency teams were deployed to a fire at a Halifax tower block.
Four crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service joined paramedics at Calder Rise in Mixenden at 12.26pm yesterday.
The blaze was in a bedroom in one of the flats on the eighth floor.
Crews used breathing apparatus and a large jet to extinguish the flames.
One person received care from paramedics.
For fire safety advice or to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.