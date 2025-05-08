Fire in Sowerby Bridge: Garden waste fire spread to garage and car

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th May 2025, 08:24 BST
Firefighters were called to an incident in Sowerby Bridge.Firefighters were called to an incident in Sowerby Bridge.
Firefighters were called to an incident in Sowerby Bridge.
Firefighters were called to an incident in Sowerby Bridge.

Four fire engines were deployed to reports on Sowerby Lane at 2.37pm yesterday (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was a garden waste fire that had spread to a garage and car. Flammable cylinders were also in the garage.

“No persons or injuries have been reported.”

For a fire safety advice or how to book a home safety check visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk

Related topics:FireSowerby Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice