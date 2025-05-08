Fire in Sowerby Bridge: Garden waste fire spread to garage and car
Firefighters were called to an incident in Sowerby Bridge.
Four fire engines were deployed to reports on Sowerby Lane at 2.37pm yesterday (Wednesday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was a garden waste fire that had spread to a garage and car. Flammable cylinders were also in the garage.
“No persons or injuries have been reported.”
For a fire safety advice or how to book a home safety check visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk
