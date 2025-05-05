Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to fires at two Halifax houses yesterday.

The first was at Gorve Court in Ovenden and was reported at 9.34am.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a pan in the kitchen was on fire.

An ambulance requested for one person suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fires broke out at two houses

Fire alarms were fitted and working.

The other fire was in a bedroom of a two-storey house at Brougham Road in Boothtown at 12.59pm.

Again, smoke alarms were fitted and working.