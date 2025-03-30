Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Substantial damage” has been caused by a fire at a former Halifax school which has been used to film two TV shows.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier earlier today, firefighters were called to what used to be St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield at lunchtime.

Holdsworth Road was shut between Shay Lane and Moor Bottom Road for several hours while they tackled the blaze, and people living in the area were told they may lose their water supply while teams were putting out the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illingworth and Mixenden ward councillor Shane Taylor has posted this evening that the road is now open and Yorkshire Water has reported that supplies have been restored.

The former St Catherine's Catholic High School building as the film set of TV drama Ackley Bridge. Ackley Bridge College, Holmfield, Halifax

"Fire is extinguished but has caused substantial damage to the rearmost block of the school,” he posted.

"I shall be making enquiries as to the security of the site after the events of Friday and today.”

The Courier understands this is the second time firefighters have been called to the former school in three days, with a blaze also reported there on Friday night.

The building closed as a school in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, it became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and then Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

You can see photos inside the building here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/education/heritage-take-a-look-inside-the-former-halifax-high-school-that-was-used-to-film-channel-4s-ackley-bridge-4264877