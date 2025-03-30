Holmfield fire: 'Substantial damage' at Halifax school building where TV show filmed after fire
As reported by the Courier earlier today, firefighters were called to what used to be St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield at lunchtime.
Holdsworth Road was shut between Shay Lane and Moor Bottom Road for several hours while they tackled the blaze, and people living in the area were told they may lose their water supply while teams were putting out the flames.
Illingworth and Mixenden ward councillor Shane Taylor has posted this evening that the road is now open and Yorkshire Water has reported that supplies have been restored.
"Fire is extinguished but has caused substantial damage to the rearmost block of the school,” he posted.
"I shall be making enquiries as to the security of the site after the events of Friday and today.”
The Courier understands this is the second time firefighters have been called to the former school in three days, with a blaze also reported there on Friday night.
The building closed as a school in 2013.
After that, it became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and then Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.
You can see photos inside the building here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/education/heritage-take-a-look-inside-the-former-halifax-high-school-that-was-used-to-film-channel-4s-ackley-bridge-4264877