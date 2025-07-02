Man in his 70s dies in collision on M1 motorway in West Yorkshire

The M1 motorway

A man in his 70s has died in a collision on the M1 near Wakefield this morning, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Emergency services were called to the southbound M1 close to Junction 40 at Carr Gate shortly after 8am this morning following reports of a collision involving a Kia EV3 and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Kia is believed to have suffered a medical episode while travelling in the first lane of the motorway.

The Kia swerved across the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, before colliding with the Tiguan.

The Kia’s driver, a man aged in his 70s, was given medical treatment by paramedics but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

The southbound M1 remains closed at this time as part of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it and anyone with video footage to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0329 of 2/7.