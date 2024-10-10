Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail has provided an update on an incident involving a “wartime bomb” which caused disruption to Calderdale train passenger journeys on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, National rail said the disruption – which has now ended – was “caused by an earlier incident where an unexploded wartime bomb was discovered near the railway between Leeds and Selby/York.”

The incident occurred near Cross Gates station where there were reports of an explosive device at around 4.30pm on Wednesday evening (October 9). It was later confirmed by a specialist bomb disposal team that the device was not a bomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Network Rail said: “Yesterday just after 4.30pm our teams responded to an incident by Cross Gates station following reports of a historic explosive device. Train services in the area were suspended and an exclusion zone implemented while Network Rail teams supported the relevant authorities to bring the incident to a safe close.

Halifax was one station affected by disruption on the rail on Wednesday evening. National Rail reported "an unexploded wartime bomb was discovered near the railway between Leeds and Selby/York". An update from Network Rail later confirmed the device was not a bomb. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

"A specialist bomb disposal team confirmed the device was not a bomb and the line re-opened at 8.20pm.”

National Rail reported the routes that faced disruption included: CrossCountry journeys between Plymouth/Bristol Temple Meads and Edinburgh, as well as Reading and York; Northern journeys between Halifax and Hull, and also between Blackpool North/Leeds and York; TransPennine Express journeys between Manchester Airport and Darlington/Saltburn, between Liverpool Lime Street and Hull/Newcastle, between Manchester Piccadilly/Leeds and Scarborough, between Manchester Victoria and Hull/Scarborough, and also between Huddersfield and Hull.

You can view the report of the incident on the National Rail website, which can be found here.