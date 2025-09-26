Todmorden fire: Blaze shuts main road through Calderdale town centre and puts bus station out of use

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 10:13 BST
A fire has closed a major route through Calderdale.

Burnley Road in Todmorden town centre has been shut in both directions between Queen Street and Ridge Road by a building blaze.

Metro has said that the fire means buses are unable to serve Todmorden Bus Station, with all services having to divert.

Five crews and an aerial ladder were scrambled to the blaze after being alerted at 11.09pm yesterday.

The fire has shut the road

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the building on fire was derelict and the flames were in the roof.

"Currently we just have one crew at the scene checking for hotspots,” said the spokesperson at 10am.

Fire investigators are also due to attend.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

